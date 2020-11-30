PREVIOUS|
John Mulaney’s Spider-Ham comes to Vancouver-based Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions

Not content with being a scene-stealer in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Peter Porker is now taking over the popular Marvel mobile game

Nov 30, 2020

9:07 PM EST

One of the funniest bits from 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was Spider-Ham, a cartoon pig version of Spider-Man voiced by Saturday Night Live‘s John Mulaney.

Now, Mulaney’s Spider-Ham is making his way to Marvel Contest of Champions, the popular mobile fighting game from Vancouver-based Kabam.

In the game, players can take on “John Mulaney’s Champion Challenge,” which features a team of superheroes and supervillains hand-picked by Mulaney for you to fight. Beating these teams will unlock special rewards.

A free digital version of Spider-Ham #1 can also be claimed in-game between December 1st and 31st. For new players, specifically, downloading the game between December 7th and 31st will also net you a free 2-Star Spider-Ham character.

Alongside the in-game events, Marvel and Kabam have also released a motion comic featuring Mulaney’s Spider-Ham. Check it out below:

Marvel Contest of Champions can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

In other Marvel and Kabam news, the Canadian developer’s Contest of Champions follow-up, Realm of Champions, is set to release on mobile on December 16th. Pre-registration is now open, while more information on the game can be found in our interview with Kabam here.

Image credit: Sony

