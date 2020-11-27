Amazon Canada’s complete Black Friday tech deal roundup

The day is finally here and Amazon Canada has discounted a slew of tech for Black Friday. Some of these deals have been active for the past four days, however, some are new. Check them out below and we’ll update as we find more.
Amazon Devices
Smart home
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa in Charcoal for $39.99 (save $30)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa in Charcoal for $24.99 (save $30)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $25)
- Ring Door View Cam Video Doorbell for $104.99 (save $75)
- Ring Video Doorbell (1080p HD) with Improved Motion Detection in Satin Nickel for $94.99 (save $35)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control for $268.98 (save $60.02)
- Philips Hue Smart Light Bulb Sets (save up to 30%)
- Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa for $59.99 (save $40)
- Ring HD Security Cameras (save up to 31%)
Gaming Keyboards
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 SE Mechanical RAPIDFIRE Backlit Gaming Keyboard for $189.99 (save $60)
- Redragon Gaming Mechanical Keyboard K552-WR White, 7-Colour rainbow backlight for $46.74 (save $10.25
- Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with USB Passthrough in Carbon for $79.99 (save $20)
- Aikun GX630M RGB Gaming Keyboard, Dynamic RGB Multicolor Backlighting, Spill-Resistant Design for $29.74 (save 15%)
- AULA Retro Steampunk Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, Customizable LED Backlit with Removable Hand Rest for $59.49 (save $10.50)
Gaming Headphones
- Corsair HS35 Stereo Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $10)
- Logitech G432 DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound Wired PC Gaming Headset for $49.99 (save $30)
- Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset – DTS 7.1 Surround Sound – Pro-G Audio Drivers for $99.99 (save $30)
Other PC Peripherals
- Logitech G920 Dual-motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for Xbox One for $299.99 (save $50)
- Logitech Gamepad F710 for $39.99 (save $10)
- Corsair Nightsword RGB, Performance Tunable FPS/MOBA Gaming Mouse, Black, Backlit RGB LED for $79.99 (save $20)
- Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse High-Precision Sensor, Speed-Adaptive Scroll Wheel, Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices in Meteorite for $ 59.99 (save $40)
Speakers
- Logitech Z150 2.0 Channel Computer Speaker System for $19.99 (save $10)
- Logitech Z207 2.0 Channel Computer Speaker System with Bluetooth for $39.99 (save $20)
Gaming Laptops
- Acer Nitro Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ FHD IPS, Ci5-10300H, 8GB, 512GB SSD, GTX 1650Ti, Backlit KB, Windows 10 for $999.99 (save $200)
SD Cards
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card for $23.85 (save $4.14)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra SDHC UHS-I Memory Card – 90MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card for $10.49 (save $1.50)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card – 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card for $20.99 (save $10)
- Lexar Professional 1667X 128GB SDXC Uhs-II/U3 Card for $38.99 (save $31)
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card for $19.88 (save $2.11)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra SDHC UHS-I Memory Card – 90MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card for $10.49 (save $1.50)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Card – 100MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, SD Card for $20.99 (save $10)
- Lexar Professional 1667X 128GB SDXC Uhs-II/U3 Card for $38.99 (save $31)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 32GB SDHC UHS-II Card for $48.49 (save $16.48)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card for $164.99 (save $70.01)
- Lexar Professional 633x 1TB SDXC UHS-I Card for $209.99 (save $130)
- Lexar Professional 2000x 64GB SDXC UHS-II Card for $91.99 (save $36.16)
- SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC UHS-I Card with Adapter – 98MB/s U1 A1 for $10.19 (save $1.80)
- SanDisk 200GB Ultra Microsdxc UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – 100MB/S, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, Micro SD Card for $35.59 (save $5.91)
