News

Amazon Canada’s complete Black Friday tech deal roundup

Nov 27, 2020

8:00 AM EST

Amazon Prime

The day is finally here and Amazon Canada has discounted a slew of tech for Black Friday. Some of these deals have been active for the past four days, however, some are new. Check them out below and we’ll update as we find more.

Amazon Devices

Smart home

Gaming Keyboards

Gaming Headphones

Other PC Peripherals

Speakers

Gaming Laptops

SD Cards

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

