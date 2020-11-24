PREVIOUS|
News

Corus offering 50 percent off StackTV, Nick+ for Black Friday through Amazon Prime Video

The offer is valid on three-month subscriptions

Nov 24, 2020

2:12 PM EST

0 comments

The Legend of Korra

Corus Entertainment’s 2020 Black Friday deal offers a 50 percent discount on its StackTV and Nick+ channels on Amazon Prime Video.

From November 23rd to 30th, Canadians can go to Prime Video and get three months of each service at a reduced price. Specifically, a three-month StackTV subscription is priced at $6.49 CAD and a three-month Nick+ membership costs $2.99. After the three months, these subscriptions will automatically renew for their standard prices of $12.99/month and $5.99/month, respectively.

StackTV is a 12-network package that includes access to Global, HGTV Canada, Teletoon, YTV, Adult Swim, Showcase, Food Canada and more.

Nick+, meanwhile, includes Nickelodeon’s live-action and animated series, such as Spongebob SquarepantsThe Legend of Korra, iCarly, Rugrats and more.

Image credit: Nickelodeon

Source: Corus

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 24, 2020

3:35 PM EST

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2020

News

Nov 20, 2020

12:50 PM EST

Amazon Studios acquires Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America from Paramount Pictures

Features

Dec 16, 2019

12:52 PM EST

Corus’ StackTV wants cord-cutters to stream live TV

News

Jun 26, 2020

9:06 AM EDT

Corus acquires NBC-owned Peacock’s original content in Canada

Comments