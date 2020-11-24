Corus offering 50 percent off StackTV, Nick+ for Black Friday through Amazon Prime Video

Corus Entertainment’s 2020 Black Friday deal offers a 50 percent discount on its StackTV and Nick+ channels on Amazon Prime Video.
From November 23rd to 30th, Canadians can go to Prime Video and get three months of each service at a reduced price. Specifically, a three-month StackTV subscription is priced at $6.49 CAD and a three-month Nick+ membership costs $2.99. After the three months, these subscriptions will automatically renew for their standard prices of $12.99/month and $5.99/month, respectively.
StackTV is a 12-network package that includes access to Global, HGTV Canada, Teletoon, YTV, Adult Swim, Showcase, Food Canada and more.
Nick+, meanwhile, includes Nickelodeon’s live-action and animated series, such as Spongebob Squarepants, The Legend of Korra, iCarly, Rugrats and more.
Image credit: Nickelodeon
Source: Corus
