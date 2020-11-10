PREVIOUS|
News

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are now available in Canada

May the odds be ever in your favour

Nov 10, 2020

7:05 AM EST

Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the tech giant’s two new next-generation video game consoles, are now available in Canada.

While the $599 Series X is arguably Microsoft’s true next-gen console, given that it targets a more consistent 4K resolution and 60fps for games, there’s also the less powerful $379 Series S that targets 1080p/1440p. Microsoft’s two-console strategy focuses on offering the same gaming experience across both systems but at different resolutions.

Microsoft also offers a console financing option called Xbox All Access that allows buyers to make monthly payments over a 24-month period. Xbox All Access is available exclusively at EB Games in Canada and starts at $29.99/month for the Series S and $39.99/month for the Series X.

Regarding specs, the Series X boasts 12.15 teraflops of GPU Power compared to the Series S’ 4 teraflops. This also puts the Series X above the PlayStation 5 in terms of raw power, with Sony’s console sporting 10.28 teraflops.

It remains unclear how many stores will have consoles available on launch day given Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders are sold out at most retailers. That said, unlike the PlayStation 5’s upcoming online-only launch on November 13th, it looks like Microsoft still plans to sell consoles in-store — at least at some retailers.

Walmart, Best Buy, the Microsoft Store, and Amazon will be selling the Xbox Series X and Series S only online, while EB Games is offering online pre-order in-store pickups. Only Costco and The Source are selling the consoles in physical stores.

We’ll be publishing Series X and Series S availability stories throughout the day, so make sure to keep an eye on MobileSyrup‘s Twitter account for updates.

Check out MobileSyrup’s reviews of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for more on both consoles.

News

Reviews

News

News

Comments