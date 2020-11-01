PREVIOUS
News

Google working on fix for Pixel 5 battery indictor issues

Several users have reported problems with the battery indicator

Nov 1, 2020

4:24 PM EST

Google is working on a fix for a Pixel 5 bug that is causing some device’s battery indicators to get stuck at a specific percentage despite extended usage.

Several users have reported problems with the battery indicator on social media and Google’s support forums. Users have indicated that the battery indicator will get stuck at a random percentage, and that several restarts may fix the issue sometimes.

A Google product expert has acknowledged the problem in a Google support forum and stated that the “team is aware of this issue and a fix will be rolling out soon in a future Android update. Your battery is charging, but the indicator may be stuck.”

The Google product expert notes that users can temporarily fix the issue by restarting their device and plugging it back into a charger.

The tech giant notes that “if you restart your phone and plug it into the charger again, the battery level should quickly rise to the correct level.”

Source: Google Support Via: 9to5Google

