Zoom rolls out end-to-end encryption for paid and free users

Zoom is officially rolling out end-to-end encryption for both free and paid accounts around the world as a technical preview.
You can activate the setting on Zoom’s desktop app and Android app. End-to-end encryption will be available on iOS once Apple approves an app update.
Users have to manually turn on the feature in their settings, and all meeting participants will have to turn it on in order to join an end-to-end encrypted meeting.
You’ll know if the setting is enabled when you see a green shield logo with a padlock in the middle in the upper left corner of your meeting screen.
“End-to-end encryption is best for when you want enhanced privacy and data protection for your meetings, and is an extra layer to mitigate risk and protect sensitive meeting content,” Zoom notes.
The setting is currently in technical preview, as Zoom is hoping to receive feedback from users during the next 30 days so it can enhance the feature.
Zoom initially announced plans to only offer end-to-end encryption for paid users and not free users, but later reversed its decision after facing backlash.
Source: Zoom
