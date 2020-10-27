Anker cuts prices of wireless chargers and portable chargers

This week Amazon is offering several solid discounts on Anker products, including wireless chargers, portable power bricks and audio gear.
Below are some of the best Anker deals on Amazon:
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD with 30W Power Delivery Charger for $99.99 (was $149.99)
- Anker Docking Station, PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 for $199.99 (was $249.99)
- Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Base Pad for $25.99 (was $15.99)
- Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone for $129.99 ($169.99)
- Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True Wireless Headphones for $59.49 (was $109.99)
- eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $269.99 (was $349.99)
- eufy Security Video Baby Monitor, 720p Resolution, Large 5” Display for $169.99 (was $199.99)
- Nebula Mars II 300 ANSI Lumen Home Theater Portable Projector for $499.99 (was $649.99)
- Eufy Security Eufycam E Security Camera for $179.99 (was $220.00)
- Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger for $35.69 (was $42.99)
Source: Anker
