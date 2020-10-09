PREVIOUS
OnePlus 8T leaked render gives us best look so far

OnePlus will hold its 8T launch event on October 14th at 10am ET/7am PT

Oct 9, 2020

2:35 PM EDT

While OnePlus has already unveiled several smartphones this year, the company has plans to show off yet another handset, the OnePlus 8T.

Leaker Ishan Agarwal has posted a render of the smartphone in Lunar Silver, which seems to come in a matte texture and a gloss Aquamarine colour option.

The handset features an in-display camera on the top left corner of the display and a quad shooter setup in the rear.

The OnePlus 8T will also sport a 64-megapixel camera with a larger sensor to let more light in and a Snapdragon 865+ processor and a 120Hz display refresh rate.

OnePlus’s 8T launch event is set for October 14th at 10am ET/7am PT.

Source: Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)

