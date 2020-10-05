Check out the Halloween programming available on BritBox

Halloween is later this month, and in celebration of the holiday, BritBox has listed some of its key Halloween-themed content.
The streaming platform’s Halloween recommendations include the following:
- Inside No. 9
- Psychoville
- Marley’s Ghost
- Agatha Christie’s Poirot: The Hallowe’en Party
- The Turn of the Screw, which launches on October 30th
BritBox is a British programming-focused streaming service owned by BBC Studios and ITV.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
BritBox is available on Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Prime Video Channels and the web. If you’re wondering what else is on BritBox, click here.
Comments