Public Mobile offering second month free with online plan activations

Public Mobile is currently running a flash sale offering new customers their second month free when they activate online.
“Effective immediately until September 21, 2020, 11:59PM ET, we are offering your second month free when you activate on any plan online.” Public Mobile notes.
The carrier says this will be applied as an account credit and that the offer is available to new customers only.
The credit value that you will receive will be equal to the price of the rate plan on which you activated your SIM card. The credit will only cover the rate plan cost, and not additional costs like Add-Ons.
To get the offer, you have to submit your email address on Public Mobile’s website before the deadline of the offer, and then activate your new plan before midnight on October 2nd.
