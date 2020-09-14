Facebook Messenger now lets users watch movies and TV together

Facebook is now bringing joint video viewing to its Messenger app. The company announced ‘Watch Together’ is a feature rolling out globally on iOS and Android, starting today, that will let users view videos from Facebook Watch while also seeing a live video of your friends or family.
After the update to use the functionality, users will need to swipe up on a video call or Messenger Room and tap the Watch Together option. Facebook will then suggest videos to watch, or you can browse categories or search for a video. As many as eight people on a regular Messenger video call can watch or up to 50 people in a Messenger Room.
Facebook says that there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger every day.
Additionally, the social media giant states that it made “Watch Together to make spending quality time with friends and loved ones feel as close to an in-person experience as possible.”
Source: Facebook Messenger
