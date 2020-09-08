LG confirms 2018 TV models will support HomeKit and AirPlay 2 later this year

LG has confirmed that Airplay 2 and HomeKit support is coming to some of its 2018 TV models, along with its 2019 and 2020 models.
“LG’s 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year,” the tech giant’s U.K. Twitter account stated. The company notes that more details will be shared when the features become available.
The tweet also outlines that the Apple TV app is also available for customers worldwide on its 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs.
Customers worldwide can now enjoy the Apple TV app on LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, with UHD TV models to follow. LG’s 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year, and more details will be shared when these features become available
— LG UK (@LGUK) September 7, 2020
HomeKit support will allow users to control their TV with Apple’s smart home ecosystem, while AirPlay 2 will let them stream content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV. It’s worth noting that similar features are already available on other 2018 TV models from manufacturers like Sony and Samsung.
This official announcement comes after LG previously tweeted that it didn’t have any plans to update its pre-2019 TVs to support AirPlay 2 or HomeKit.
Comments