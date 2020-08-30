Twitter says Chadwick Boseman’s tribute tweet is the most liked post on the platform

Twitter has revealed that the final tweet posted to Chadwick Boseman’s account following his passing is the most liked post on the platform ever.
The social media giant announced the news on August 29th in a tweet that read: “Most liked tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”
Most liked Tweet ever.
A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP
— Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020
At the time of writing, the tweet has been liked by 6.9 million users and has been retweeted three million times.
Twitter is also bringing back the original Black Panther emoji. A spokesperson for the platform told The Hollywood Reporter that: “Fans are also working to organize Black Panther Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together.”
Boseman passed away on August 28th following a four-year fight with colon cancer. The final tweet posted to his Twitter account revealed his cancer diagnosis in a statement from Boseman’s family.
Source: Twitter
