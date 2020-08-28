PREVIOUS|
News

YouTuber builds world’s smallest iMac

This tiny computer is cuter than it is functional

Aug 28, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

0 comments

A YouTuber names Michael Pick has recently built a super tiny Mac computer out of a Raspberry Pi and it’s smaller than a Red Bull can.

Pick’s YouTube channel is called The Casual Engineer and it’s full of fun little projects like this. A few months ago, he even built a tony Windows gaming PC that looks like it’s the same size.

You can watch the video below if you’re interested, but it’s more for fun since there’s no way that anyone could actually get any work done on this tiny screen. However, as demonstrated by Pick in the video, it can play Minecraft. 

Source: Michael Pick

Related Articles

News

Aug 17, 2020

4:37 PM EDT

Apple’s independent repair shop program now includes Macs

News

Jun 22, 2020

2:36 PM EDT

Apple announces plans to shift Mac lineup to its own proprietary chips

News

Jun 22, 2020

11:28 AM EDT

Apple’s first ARM Macs rumoured to be 13-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac

News

Aug 26, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Global smartphone sales declined 20.4 percent in Q2 amid pandemic: report

Comments