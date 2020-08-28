A YouTuber names Michael Pick has recently built a super tiny Mac computer out of a Raspberry Pi and it’s smaller than a Red Bull can.
Pick’s YouTube channel is called The Casual Engineer and it’s full of fun little projects like this. A few months ago, he even built a tony Windows gaming PC that looks like it’s the same size.
You can watch the video below if you’re interested, but it’s more for fun since there’s no way that anyone could actually get any work done on this tiny screen. However, as demonstrated by Pick in the video, it can play Minecraft.
Source: Michael Pick
Comments