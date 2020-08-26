Canadians can buy Microsoft’s U.S.-exclusive Surface Duo online for a premium

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for Microsoft’s new Surface Duo phone, and you’re sad it’s only available in the U.S. for now, there is a way you can get it.
As spotted by Windows Central, online retailer ‘Big Apple Buddy‘ has the Duo available for Canadians and other people outside the U.S. Although it has a fairly silly name, Big Apple Buddy deals in U.S. products and ships them worldwide. In the case of the Surface Duo, the retailer sources the phone from Best Buy in the U.S.
According to the retailer’s website, Big Apple Buddy purchases products from reputable U.S. online stores for shoppers outside the U.S. and then ships that product internationally. Customers then pay the U.S. cost for the product, international shipping, and a $50 USD service fee.
For the Microsoft Surface Duo, Big Apple Buddy offers both the 128GB and 256GB model at the respective $1,399.99 and $1,499.99 USD prices. I went through the purchase process for the 128GB model just to see how it would all work out. Essentially, I’d pay $1,399.99 USD for the phone, a $50 USD service fee, and can choose between $81 or $103 USD FedEx shipping for a minimum total of $1,530.99 USD (about $2,019.65 CAD).
It’s worth noting the phone doesn’t come out stateside until September 10th, so if you choose the more expensive FedEx shipping the earliest you can get it is the 16th. The cheaper shipping will arrive by September 22nd at the earliest.
And that doesn’t even factor in the customs and duty taxes that could be applicable to importing a Surface Duo. Based on the Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) duty estimator tool, it could cost as much as $240 in taxes to import the Surface Duo on top of everything else.
Price aside, you’ll need to consider if it supports Canadian network bands
All that said, if you really want the Microsoft Surface Duo that badly, you can get it in Canada. However, you’ll pay quite a premium for it, so strongly consider how much you actually want it. Further, you’ll need to verify whether the Duo supports the network bands your carrier uses to make sure it will work properly. Finally, while the Big Apple Buddy store does look reputable, I haven’t used it myself and can’t speak to its legitimacy.
If you’re curious, you can check it out for yourself — this link will take you to the Surface Duo, but you can also access the rest of the site.
Ultimately, I recommend waiting, even if you desperately want the Surface Duo. After a period of U.S. exclusivity, hopefully, Microsoft brings the device to Canada and other countries. Even if that doesn’t happen, you can use Big Apple Buddy to buy it later on after reviewers get a chance to test it out. The Duo is Microsoft’s first foldable and first Android phone — there’s a lot it could get wrong. Better to wait and see if it’s worth buying than drop over $2,000 CAD on a phone that might be a dud.
Update 08/26/2020 at 10:46: Added a screenshot of the purchase screen from Big Apple Buddy.
Via: Windows Central
