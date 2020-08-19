Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in September 2020

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.
Read on for the full break-down of new content.
September 2nd
- Lost Home Movies of Nazy Germany — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- My Grandparents’ War — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Royals in Wartime — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Secrets of Survival
- The Windemere Children
- The Windemere Children: In Their Own Words
September 4th
- About Sex — World Premiere
- Chewing Gum: season 2
- Timewasters: season 2
- Line of Duty: season 4
- Grand Designs: The Street — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- My Lucky Something
- Wheeler’s Everest
September 11th
- Almost Never
- Room
- Mohawk Girls: season 3
September 16th
- C’est Comme Ca Que Je T’aime (Happily Married) — World Premiere
September 18th
- Indian Horse
September 25th
- Untying the Knot
- Murmur
Image Credit: IMDB
Comments