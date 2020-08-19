PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in September 2020

Aug 19, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Curious about what’s coming to Canadian streaming service CBC Gem this month? Well, we’ve got the scoop.

Read on for the full break-down of new content.

September 2nd

  • Lost Home Movies of Nazy Germany — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • My Grandparents’ War — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Royals in Wartime — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Secrets of Survival
  • The Windemere Children
  • The Windemere Children: In Their Own Words

September 4th

  • About Sex — World Premiere
  • Chewing Gum: season 2
  • Timewasters: season 2
  • Line of Duty: season 4
  • Grand Designs: The Street — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • My Lucky Something
  • Wheeler’s Everest

September 11th

  • Almost Never
  • Room
  • Mohawk Girls: season 3

September 16th

  • C’est Comme Ca Que Je T’aime (Happily Married) — World Premiere

September 18th

  • Indian Horse

September 25th

  • Untying the Knot
  • Murmur

Image Credit: IMDB

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 23, 2020

8:03 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in July 2020

Resources

Jul 23, 2020

9:01 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in August 2020

News

Aug 11, 2020

6:51 PM EDT

CBC/Radio-Canada and Twitter partner on streaming coverage of Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022

News

Jul 27, 2020

8:09 PM EDT

CBC launches expanded ‘Being Black in Canada’ website

Comments