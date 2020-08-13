Samsung’s Galaxy Book S is off $150 until August 27

Samsung is now offering one of its only Canadian-available laptops at a discounted rate.
The Galaxy Book S 13 is now discounted until August 27th.
The ‘Gray’ 256GB model is now $1,149 CAD, $150 down from it’s regular price of $1,299.
It doesn’t seem like the gold model with 512GB is on sale, unfortunately.
The Galaxy Book S features a 13.3-inch display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Intel Ice Lake i5 processor.
Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book S at the end of May.
