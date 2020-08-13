PREVIOUS|
Deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S is off $150 until August 27

The laptop is discounted until August 27th

Aug 13, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung is now offering one of its only Canadian-available laptops at a discounted rate.

The Galaxy Book S 13 is now discounted until August 27th.

The ‘Gray’ 256GB model is now $1,149 CAD, $150 down from it’s regular price of $1,299.

It doesn’t seem like the gold model with 512GB is on sale, unfortunately.

The Galaxy Book S features a 13.3-inch display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Intel Ice Lake i5 processor.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book S at the end of May.

To purchase the notebook, click here.

Related Articles

News

Aug 12, 2020

1:05 PM EDT

Samsung’s 120Hz variable refresh rate display available to other manufacturers

News

Aug 11, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

Are you buying the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra?

News

Aug 13, 2020

6:41 PM EDT

iFixit gives Samsung Galaxy Buds Live a higher score than Galaxy Buds+

Comments