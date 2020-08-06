The Alto Collection, Remnant: From the Ashes free on the Epic Games Store next week

Earlier this week, Toronto-based developer Snowman announced that its hit Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey games are coming to the Epic Games Store and consoles via the The Alto Collection.
Now, Epic Games has revealed that The Alto Collection will be free on its storefront on August 13th, the day it launches there. At the same time, Remnant: From the Ashes will be free as well. The games will remain free until August 20th.
Both Alto’s games feature endless snowboarding gameplay set against atmospheric stages, while Remnant: From the Ashes is a Dark Souls-inspired third-person shooter.
It’s worth noting that The Alto Collection is also launching on PS4 and Xbox One on August 13th, with a Nintendo Switch version coming sometime later.
Source: Epic Games Store
