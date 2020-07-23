Tesla Roadster might begin production in the next 12-18 months

During Tesla’s earnings call last night, Elon Musk shared more information about the hotly anticipated Tesla Roadster.
The new Roadster is supposed to have a 1.9 second 0-60 mph time, a range of somewhere around 620 miles (roughly 99.97km), and initially, it was set to begin production in 2020. That hasn’t happened, but now it seems like it will within the next year and a half.
Back in May, Musk teased on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that the Roadster may be delayed even further to 2022, according to Electrek.
During the call, Musk solidified that the Roadster will likely be built at its Fremont factory in California and that it’s within the next 12-18 months of the Tesla roadmap.
So far, this is all very tentative, and sometimes Musk stretches timelines to appease the public, but as Electrek notes, this is one of the clearest schedules we’ve had for the sportscar yet, so maybe we’ll get to see it sometime in the next two years.
Source: Electrek
