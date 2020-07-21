YouTube Music testing ‘Suggestions’ feature for custom playlists

YouTube Music is testing out a new feature in its Android app to suggest songs for users to add to their custom playlists.
9to5Google reports that it found a new ‘Suggestions’ section within the app that appears at the bottom of playlists. The suggestions feature displays seven songs that each have an ‘add’ button. There’s also a button to ‘Refresh’ the suggestions to get a new set of seven song suggestions.
It’s interesting to note that this feature seems nearly identical to Spotify’s ‘Recommended Songs’ feature that appears below users’ custom playlists. Spotify’s version of the feature also has a ‘Refresh’ button. The only visible difference seems to be that Spotify displays 10 songs instead of seven.
YouTube Music’s suggestions feature hasn’t rolled out widely yet, but it will be a nice addition to the streaming service, especially since it will probably use YouTube’s recommendation algorithms.
We’ll likely learn more about this feature once it moves beyond the testing phase.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments