Premier Ford says delayed contact tracing app could launch in Ontario on July 24

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that the voluntary COVID-19 contact tracing app could be released in the province on Friday, July 24th.
“What I understand is that the app could possibly be coming out this Friday. I hear that from the federal government,” Ford said during a press conference on July 20th.
The app was originally supposed to launch earlier this month on July 2nd, but was delayed by the federal government. Once the app launches in Ontario for testing, it is expected to be released in other provinces in the following weeks.
“I look forward to getting that app. We’re proud it was produced here in Ontario with the help of Shopify,” Ford said during the briefing.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu recently said the federal government is currently working on addressing some bugs within the app and that developers are working to ensure that it is functioning properly.
The app uses Apple and Google’s notification API, which uses Bluetooth technology to share randomized codes with other nearby smartphones, which can’t identify users. Apple and Google’s API is being used in several countries, including Australia, Denmark, Germany, Italy and the U.K.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that the app is completely voluntary, and that it is up to Canadians to decide if they are going to download it, but that the app will be most effective if as many people as possible install it.
