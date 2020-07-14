Dotmobile partners with certified provider of biometric authentication

Dotmobile is partnering with LoginID, a Toronto and Silicon Valley-based certified provider of biometric authentication.
The company says that the partnership will introduce biometric authentication as an option for Dotmobile users who are ready to “say goodbye to passwords.” Biometric authentication refers to automatic recognition of users based on their biological traits, like a fingerprint.
Dotmobile says the collaboration will allow its members to add extra protection to their personal information, or strong authentication requirements for certain areas of the application.
“We are working to bring this extra level of control and security to the current application all the way through to future versions that will support wireless service,” said Algis Akstinas, the CEO of Dotmobile, in a press release.
Dotmobile’s goal is to make wireless services more affordable for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses and families that want to save.
Source: Dotmobile
