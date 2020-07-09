Google Photos gets shortcut for sorting pics by recently uploaded

A small but welcome tweak Google added with the significant new Photos redesign makes it easier for users to find older but recently uploaded photos.
Google Photos automatically sorts images uploaded to the platform in reverse-chronological order based on the date each picture was captured. For the most part, this works well, and it means that photos you took recently should always appear at the top.
Unfortunately, if you decide to upload old pictures — say, from a camera or an old phone — Google Photos will bury them deep in your library instead of showing them at the top.
Back in 2018, Google added a ‘Recently Added‘ filter to Photos on the web. Users could apply that setting to sort their library based on when something was uploaded instead of the date the picture was taken. Photos’ product lead David Lieb promised the filter would come to the Android app as well and — finally — it has.
Those sporting the updated Photos app can head to the ‘Search’ tab and tap the ‘Recently Added’ option under ‘Your Activity’ to apply the filter.
Interestingly, some users reported that the old Photos interface included the filter, but users have to search for it. I was able to verify this on a phone running the old Google Photos app. The search option works with the new Photos design as well.
Ultimately, if you need to filter your photos by recently uploaded, it’s not relatively easy to do so, whether you’ve got the new Google Photos app or not.
Source: Android Police
