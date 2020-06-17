PREVIOUS|
PlayStation’s ‘Remasters & Retro’ sale offers up to 85 percent off games

The sale runs until July 1st

Jun 17, 2020

5:59 PM EDT

Resident Evil 2 Leon

The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Remasters & Retro’ sale with a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games, bundles, and downloadable content (DLC).

Franchises on sale include Darksiders, Doom, The King of Fighters, Metro and Resident Evil.

The items listed in the sale are up to 85 percent off until July 1st.

Below are some games that are on sale:

Check out the complete list of games here.

Image credit: Capcom

