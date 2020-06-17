The PlayStation Store is offering a new ‘Remasters & Retro’ sale with a variety of discounts on PlayStation 4 games, bundles, and downloadable content (DLC).
Franchises on sale include Darksiders, Doom, The King of Fighters, Metro and Resident Evil.
The items listed in the sale are up to 85 percent off until July 1st.
Below are some games that are on sale:
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $17.65 (previously $53.49)
- CastleStorm Definitive Edition — $3.99 (previously $19.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $27.49 (previously $54.99)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $23.49 (previously $46.99)
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode — $22.74 (previously $64.99)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $12.14 (previously $26.99)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 and 2 Bundle — $19.99 (previously $39.99)
- Okami HD — $13.49 (previously $26.99)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $41.39 (regularly $89.99)
- Shenmue I and II — $15.99 (previously $39.99)
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $10.79 (previously $26.99)
Check out the complete list of games here.
Image credit: Capcom
