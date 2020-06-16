PREVIOUS|
News

Nintendo releases free Switch jump rope game for indoor exercise

This is the cutest exercise you'll get all week

Jun 16, 2020

10:57 AM EDT

0 comments

The latest and greatest game from Nintendo is a charming looking jump rope simulator that aims to help people get active while stuck inside.

The game, simply called Jump Rope Challenge, is available for free now.

It’s not as complicated as Wii Fit or Ring Fit Adventure, but it’s well-designed, decent at-home workout.

A small team at Nintendo developed the game while they were working from home and looking to get some exercise, according to The Verge. With that in mind, it makes sense that Jump Rope Challenge is rather limited.

To make the game even more appealing, it has a pretty cute cartoon art style, and a jumping bunny marks your progress on the screen. You can also customize your bunny character’s outfit, which is kind of fun.

When you begin the game, it asks you to complete 100 jumps per day, but that can be bumped up if you’re looking for more of a challenge. I found that you can crush 100 quickly, so I’d recommend starting at 300 for a bit of a workout.

Beyond that, there’s a simple two-player mode, but you’ll need four Joy-Cons since each person holds two like they’re skipping rope handles. Every time you jump over the virtual rope, the controllers emits a small vibration, so it actually feels pretty realistic in practice, which I was not expecting.

You can download Jump Rop Challenge for free from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Source: Nintendo

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

Sony says it will leave ‘no pixel untouched’ on PlayStation 5 dashboard

News

May 7, 2020

10:56 AM EDT

Nintendo sells 13.41 million copies of Animal Crossing New Horizons amid COVID-19 pandemic

Features

Apr 3, 2020

8:00 AM EDT

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the game we need right now

News

Jun 9, 2020

2:47 PM EDT

Massive Nintendo Switch Summer Sale sale offers up to 50 percent off 1,300 games

Comments