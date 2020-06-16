Nintendo releases free Switch jump rope game for indoor exercise

The latest and greatest game from Nintendo is a charming looking jump rope simulator that aims to help people get active while stuck inside.
The game, simply called Jump Rope Challenge, is available for free now.
It’s not as complicated as Wii Fit or Ring Fit Adventure, but it’s well-designed, decent at-home workout.
A small team at Nintendo developed the game while they were working from home and looking to get some exercise, according to The Verge. With that in mind, it makes sense that Jump Rope Challenge is rather limited.
To make the game even more appealing, it has a pretty cute cartoon art style, and a jumping bunny marks your progress on the screen. You can also customize your bunny character’s outfit, which is kind of fun.
When you begin the game, it asks you to complete 100 jumps per day, but that can be bumped up if you’re looking for more of a challenge. I found that you can crush 100 quickly, so I’d recommend starting at 300 for a bit of a workout.
Beyond that, there’s a simple two-player mode, but you’ll need four Joy-Cons since each person holds two like they’re skipping rope handles. Every time you jump over the virtual rope, the controllers emits a small vibration, so it actually feels pretty realistic in practice, which I was not expecting.
You can download Jump Rop Challenge for free from the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Source: Nintendo
