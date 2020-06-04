PREVIOUS|
Nintendo’s eShop is offering deals on a variety of third-party games

There might be some hidden indie gems here for you

Jun 4, 2020

6:49 PM EDT

The latest eShop discounts a variety of third-party Switch games.

Some of these games are not yet available.

Here’s a list of the games in Canadian pricing.

The complete list of games can be found here.

