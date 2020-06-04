Nintendo’s eShop is offering deals on a variety of third-party games

The latest eShop discounts a variety of third-party Switch games.
Some of these games are not yet available.
Here’s a list of the games in Canadian pricing.
- Half Dead: now $5.99, was 6.29
- Warborn: now $25.19, was $31.49
- Outbuddies DX: now $20.40, was $22.67
- Genetic Disaster: now $15.11, was $18.99
- 911 Operator Deluxe Edition: now $20.99, was $29.99
- Indie Gem Bundle – Nonograms edition: now $16.79, was $20.99
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle: now $28.49, was $37.99
- Spartan Fist: now $13.22, was $18.89
The complete list of games can be found here.
