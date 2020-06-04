PREVIOUS|
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning remaster launches this summer

It's time for a re-reckoning

Jun 4, 2020

6:29 PM EDT

THQ Nordic is bringing back the fantasy role-playing game Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning. The remastered version of the game will be called Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning and launch later this summer.

Re-Reckoning will feature new visuals, refined gameplay and all of the downloadable content from the original game.

A leak from earlier today showcases some of the screenshots from the remaster and confirms that the device will launch on the Xbox One. The game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Additionally, the Microsoft listing shows that the game launches on August 18th, 2020.

THQ Nordic purchased the rights to the title back in 2018, which was originally developed and co-published by 38 Studios and EA before the company filed for bankruptcy.

I thoroughly enjoyed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, which featured fun gameplay, an interesting story and tons of magic.

Source: THQ Nordic, Microsoft Via: Kotaku

