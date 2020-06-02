Best Buy Canada is having a four-day sale, with three days left, offering a limited-time deal on wireless headphones, tablets and more. Some of these are some good deals for Father’s Day or grads.
This sale ends on June 5th. This most recent deal offers more than 500 products, however, we’ve listed mostly the tech-focused deals.
You can find some of the top offers below in Canadian dollars:
- Apple iPad Air 10.5″ with Wi-Fi + LTE, 256GB – $849.99 (regularly $1019.99)
- Dell 13.3″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $799.99 (regularly $899.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB and Windows 10 – $899.99 (regularly $1279.99)
- Audio Technica QuietPoint Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $239.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $299.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Corsair HS70 SE Wireless Gaming Headset – $99.99 (regularly $139.99)
- JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Razer Hammerhead In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Sony WH-CH500 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $49.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Sony WI-SP500 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $69.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Insignia 58″ 4K HDR LED Smart TV, Fire TV Edition – $479.99 (regularly $749.99
Check out the complete sale here at Best Buy Canada.
Comments