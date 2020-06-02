PREVIOUS
Best Buy Canada sale offers tablets, headphones and more on sale until June 5

Jun 2, 2020

Best Buy Canada is having a four-day sale, with three days left, offering a limited-time deal on wireless headphones, tablets and more. Some of these are some good deals for Father’s Day or grads.

This sale ends on June 5th. This most recent deal offers more than 500 products, however, we’ve listed mostly the tech-focused deals.

You can find some of the top offers below in Canadian dollars:

Check out the complete sale here at Best Buy Canada.

