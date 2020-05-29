Dell Canada offering deals on XPS 13, laptops, monitors and more

Dell is running a sale on several Inspiron and XPS laptops, as well as desktops, monitors and more.
There are a surprising number of deals on the company’s Canadian website. I’ve picked out a few highlights for you below, but it’s worth checking out for yourself.
- Inspiron 15 3000 laptop – $649.99 CAD (save $119)
- Inspiron 12 5000 2-in-1 – $779.99 (save $169)
- Inspiron desktop – $709.99 (save $259)
- Dell 24 Monitor – $159.99 (save $110)
- Dell UltraSharp 24 – $319.99 (save $120)
- Inspiron 14 7000 – $1,199.99 (save $200)
- XPS 13 – $1,299.99 (save $150)
Along with the deals on computers, Dell also offers discounts on several accessories on its website. Various adapters, monitor arms, keyboard, mice and other items are on sale as well.
You can find the full details on Dell’s website.
Comments