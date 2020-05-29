PREVIOUS
Dell Canada offering deals on XPS 13, laptops, monitors and more

Along with deals on computers, Dell also offers discounts on several accessories on its website

May 29, 2020

4:39 PM EDT

Dell is running a sale on several Inspiron and XPS laptops, as well as desktops, monitors and more.

There are a surprising number of deals on the company’s Canadian website. I’ve picked out a few highlights for you below, but it’s worth checking out for yourself.

Along with the deals on computers, Dell also offers discounts on several accessories on its website. Various adapters, monitor arms, keyboard, mice and other items are on sale as well.

You can find the full details on Dell’s website.

