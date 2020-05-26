Public Mobile offering one-time 3GB data bonus on select plan activations

Telus’ flanker brand, Public Mobile, is currently offering a free 3GB one-time data bonus when you activate a $25/month plan or higher.
“Activate on a plan $25/mo or more by June 12th and get a free 3GB one-time data bonus for a limited time,” the carrier’s offer reads.
To get the offer, you have to submit your email on the carrier’s website between May 26th to 28th. Then you need to make sure to activate your plan with the same email address by June 12th.
The carrier says that if you don’t have a SIM you can order one, and it will arrive in 3-10 days, after which you can activate it by June 12th to get the deal. If you already have a SIM, you can activate it online with the same email address you entered on the website by the offer’s deadline.
Public Mobile notes that this offer cannot be combined with any other promotions and is only applicable to online plan activations.
You can learn about the offer here.
