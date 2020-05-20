Both Microsoft and Dell stores offering sweet computer and tech deals

With online shopping still one of the only ways to get a lot of goods and tech, it’s always nice to find a deal. Right now, both the online Microsoft Store and Dell’s online storefronts are hosting a ton of sales, so if you’re looking to spruce up your home office, this might be the opportunity.
While Microsoft’s deals mainly focus on its Surface hardware, there are great accessory discounts, games, Xbox hardware and other Windows PCs on sale.
Dell, on the other hand, has all kinds of PC hardware, TVs, Cameras, computer accessory, modems and all sorts of other things on sale.
There are a ton of deals on both sites, but we’ve highlighted some of our favourites below:
- Google Nest Wi-Fi (3-pack) — $379 ($80 off)
- Chromecast Ultra — $80 ($10 off)
- Sony Alpha a7 II — $1,399 ($600 off)
- Samsung 58-inch 4kÂ LED TV — $749 ($150 off)
- Dell XPS 13 — $1,299 ($150 off)
- Lenovo Flex 14 — $849 ($150 off)
- Xbox One X — $379 ($100 off)
You can browse all of Microsoft’s deals here, and all of Dell’s here.Â
Source: Microsoft Store, Dell StoreÂ
