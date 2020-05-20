PREVIOUS|
News

Both Microsoft and Dell stores offering sweet computer and tech deals

There's a wider range of products on sale then you'd typically expect from Microsoft and Dell

May 20, 2020

3:00 PM EDT

0 comments

With online shopping still one of the only ways to get a lot of goods and tech, it’s always nice to find a deal. Right now, both the online Microsoft Store and Dell’s online storefronts are hosting a ton of sales, so if you’re looking to spruce up your home office, this might be the opportunity.

While Microsoft’s deals mainly focus on its Surface hardware, there are great accessory discounts, games, Xbox hardware and other Windows PCs on sale.

Dell, on the other hand, has all kinds of PC hardware, TVs, Cameras, computer accessory, modems and all sorts of other things on sale.

There are a ton of deals on both sites, but we’ve highlighted some of our favourites below:

You can browse all of Microsoft’s deals here, and all of Dell’s here.Â 

Source: Microsoft Store, Dell StoreÂ 

Related Articles

News

May 5, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Latest Xbox sale discounts Bandai Namco, Bethesda and Ubisoft games

News

May 13, 2020

11:14 AM EDT

Dell updates XPS 15 and 17 with more USB-C ports, new screen

News

May 19, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Fluid Framework comes to Office apps on the web

News

Mar 2, 2020

9:12 PM EST

Dell’s Semi Annual sale runs until March 6th

Comments