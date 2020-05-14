Amazon Canada starts promoting Father’s Day 2020 tech deals

Father’s Day is coming up fast on June 21st and Amazon Canada is taking the time now to remind you to purchase something special for the father in your life. More importantly, best to think ahead and make sure the gift arrives on time.
Here is a roundup of what the massive online retailer is promoting:
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Echo Show 8 for $99.99 (was $169.99)
- Echo Show 5 for $74.99 (was 99.99)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $249.99 (was $299.99)
- Ring Floodlight Camera Motion-Activated HD Security Cam for $269.99 (was $329.99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with two-way talk for $109.99 (was $129.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for $329.99 (was $369.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $177.99 (was $199.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $1,799.99 (was $1,915.26)
- HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer for $69.99
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $1,459
- Samsung Galaxy S20 for $1,299.98
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB) for $1,489.99 (was $1,579.99)
Source: Amazon Canada
