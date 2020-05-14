PREVIOUS|
OnePlus 8 series getting updated with April security patch soon

There is an issue holding back the North American rollout

May 14, 2020

4:34 PM EDT

If you have one of OnePlus’ latest flagships, you might gain access to the company’s latest update soon, which packs in the April security patch and a few bug fixes.

The update is currently rolling out in the European Union and India, however, a representative from the company said that Canadian users still need to wait as the company fixes a technical issue. The update will ship as soon as that’s fixed, so ideally, it will be very soon or at least in the next few days.

The OnePlus 8 is getting OxygenOS 10.5.7, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is being updated to OxygenOS 10.5.8. Both updates are identical, according to GSMArena, so they’ll provide some stability improvements and camera upgrades.

The changelog from OnePlus below:

System

    • Optimized touch and interaction experience
    • Improved power consumption performance of the system
    • Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness
    • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

Bluetooth

    • Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection

Camera

    • Optimized the HDR video effect
    • Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability

Network

    • Enable 5G for Telia Norway (EU Only)
    • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer
    • Improved the stability of communication
    • Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness

Comments