OnePlus 8 series getting updated with April security patch soon

If you have one of OnePlus’ latest flagships, you might gain access to the company’s latest update soon, which packs in the April security patch and a few bug fixes.
The update is currently rolling out in the European Union and India, however, a representative from the company said that Canadian users still need to wait as the company fixes a technical issue. The update will ship as soon as that’s fixed, so ideally, it will be very soon or at least in the next few days.
The OnePlus 8 is getting OxygenOS 10.5.7, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is being updated to OxygenOS 10.5.8. Both updates are identical, according to GSMArena, so they’ll provide some stability improvements and camera upgrades.
The changelog from OnePlus below:
System
-
- Optimized touch and interaction experience
- Improved power consumption performance of the system
- Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
Bluetooth
-
- Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection
Camera
-
- Optimized the HDR video effect
- Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability
Network
-
- Enable 5G for Telia Norway (EU Only)
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer
- Improved the stability of communication
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
Comments