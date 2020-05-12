PREVIOUS
Google Nest Hub is on sale for up to $70 off at Best Buy until June 1st

May 12, 2020

3:38 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada currently has a sale going on for the Google Nest Hub.

The smart speaker that features a display is currently 41 percent off, amounting to $70 CAD in savings from its regular $169.99 price tag. The sale applies to the four colours the device comes in, which includes ‘Sand,’ ‘Chalk,’ ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Aqua.’

The Best Buy sale applies to store-front pick up and online which ends on June 1st. Other retailers like Home Depot, Cotsco and The Source are currently matching the price so you aren’t limited to purchasing the device at one retailer while it’s on sale.

Image Credit: Best Buy

Source: RedFlagDeals

