Zoom rolling out new features on May 9 to prevent ‘Zoomboming’

Zoom is going to roll out more features soon in an attempt to prevent “Zoomboming” by uninvited people.
Starting May 9th, free Zoom accounts will be updated with three new features. Although these new security updates were announced last month, they will be rolling out this week.
The first feature will require a password for all meetings. This includes both new and previously scheduled meetings.
With the new update, only the host will be able to share this screen. This feature is a key step towards preventing Zoomboming. If an uninvited person is able to get into a meeting, they at least won’t be able to share images. A lot of people who were Zoomboming meetings were doing so to share inappropriate or hateful images.
Zoom will also enable waiting rooms by default for all meetings. This means that when participants try to join a call, they’ll have to wait in a “waiting room,” a virtual buffer between participants and the call. From there, meeting hosts can grant some or all in the waiting room access to the meeting.
These new changes come after the company’s CEO stated that Zoom failed to fully implement best practices due to added service capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and had vowed to fix the problems.
Source: Zoom
