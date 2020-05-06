Telus to stop waiving connection fee for business customers starting May 6

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus will no longer be waiving its connection fee for business customers starting May 6th, according to documents seen by MobileSyrup.
“Effective Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Telus will once again be charging the $40 Connection Fee on all transactions,” the document states.
The carrier had previously waived the connection fee at its retail stores for its business customers, but will no longer be doing so.
“Telus is constantly offering our customers limited time promotions. Of note, customers who choose to activate or renew online are not charged a connection fee,” a spokesperson from Telus stated.
