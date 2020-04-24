Toronto healthcare workers are being supplied with free healthy meals for their hard work during this pandemic.
MLSE, Scotiabank, Tangerine Bank, Rogers and Bell have teamed up to create a large-scale meal program, according to a recent press release.
The program will support Toronto’s frontline health workers and their families. The goal of it is to prepare and deliver hundreds of thousands of meals over the coming weeks for the network of hospitals and community agencies.
“Scotiabank Arena normally serves as a gathering place for fans to be entertained and cheer on their teams, but today, as the world deals with the overwhelming impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our arena will serve as a place for people to come together and support our community when it is most in need,” said president and CEO of MLSE, Michael Friisdahl.
In addition, the corporations that launched the program and several supporting companies are providing financial assistance, services and food donations. Those companies include Sobeys, Sysco, Maple Lodge Farms, Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain Foods, Unico/Primo, Mars Wrigley, Coca-Cola, Weston Foods and Pinnacle Caterers.
“I want to thank MLSE and the other partners involved for stepping up and supporting our frontline healthcare workers, their families and community organizations across the city. This is a great initiative by a great organization that is a dedicated member of the Toronto community,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory.
“Businesses across Toronto are working with the not-for-profit sector and the City government to help those who need it most during these tough times — that’s the right and responsible thing to do. Thank you to MLSE and their corporate partners for working together to help our residents get through this emergency.”
Second Harvest, a food rescue organization in Canada, alongside local suppliers and sponsors, are supplying fresh ingredients to the MLSE team daily.
Chefs prepare the food supplies, along with any food purchased or donated to the program. The supplies are cooked into fresh and nutritious meals suitable for a variety of diets. The meals are then scheduled and labelled for weekday delivery, with the goal of transporting 10,000 meals a day.
MLSE partnered with Toronto Public Health and food hygiene experts during the program’s development stage. It ensures the safety of the meals and of the people prepared them.
Image Credit: CNW/Tangerine
Source: Newswire
Comments