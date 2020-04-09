PREVIOUS
Apple selling refurbished MacBook Pro 16-inch models for as low as $2,549 CAD

This is about $450 off the new version

Apr 9, 2020

7:03 PM EDT

16-inch MacBook Pro

If you’ve had your eye on Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but the price was holding you back, you can pick up a certified Apple refurbished model for as low as $2,549 CAD.

This model is the base spec with an 8th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB hard drive. The brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,999 CAD.

The most expensive refurbished model is the i9 version priced at $6,349 CAD. This includes an 8TB hard drive, 64GB of RAM and a high-end AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Brand new this laptop is priced at $7,623 CAD.

You can peruse the rest of the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro variants here, or look at what other refurbished products Apple is offering here.

For more on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, check out Patrick O’Rourke’s initial impressions of the laptop.

Source: Apple

Comments