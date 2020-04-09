If you’ve had your eye on Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro, but the price was holding you back, you can pick up a certified Apple refurbished model for as low as $2,549 CAD.
This model is the base spec with an 8th-gen i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB hard drive. The brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro costs $2,999 CAD.
The most expensive refurbished model is the i9 version priced at $6,349 CAD. This includes an 8TB hard drive, 64GB of RAM and a high-end AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Brand new this laptop is priced at $7,623 CAD.
You can peruse the rest of the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro variants here, or look at what other refurbished products Apple is offering here.
For more on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, check out Patrick O’Rourke’s initial impressions of the laptop.
Source: Apple
