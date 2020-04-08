Adobe gives away free colouring book online

Adobe knows creativity can go a long way towards helping with stress relief, so it’s giving away an ever-growing online colouring book for free.
You can download the colouring pages to print out or to work on in the company’s suite of Adobe CC apps.
There are only five colouring pages, but each one has been custom designed by an artist that is working with Adobe. The company says that each week this spring, it will be updated with new pages.
The first few pages are pretty abstract, but Adobe promises later versions will feature space and animal themes, among others.
You can download the pages on Adobe’s website. There’s also a brief description of each artist for those interested.
Source: Adobe
Comments