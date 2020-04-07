Vizio SmartCast TVs to get 30 free streaming channels, including CBC News

As TV viewership grows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vizio will bring 30 new free channels to its smart TV lineup.
Vizio TVs with the company’s SmartCast software will now have a new ‘Free Channels’ row on the home screen where users can find the new channels. The 24-hour streaming TV channels cover content including news, entertainment, lifestyle and more.
Starting today, Vizio TV owners will be able to find the following free channels on their SmartCast home screen:
- USA Today
- CBC News
- USA Today Sportswire
- Fubo Sports Network
- TMZ
- Hollywire
- Hungry
- Food52
- The Design Network
- Dust
- Magellan TVNow
- Docurama
- CONtv
- And more…
Along with the free TV channels, Vizio offers access to its ‘WatchFree’ service, powered by Pluto. It has over 150 free streaming TV channels with news, movies, sports and more. Plus, Vizio TV owners can also access Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and other streaming services.
