Dead Cells is finally coming to Android on June 3

Apr 7, 2020

6:11 PM EDT

Dead Cells, a challenging sidescrolling game with adventure elements, now finally has a June 3rd Android release date.

The game made its way to iOS in the summer of 2019 for $8.49 CAD. Dead Cells is set to cost a little more on Android, however. According to Playdigious, Dead Cell’s publisher, when the game launches it will cost $9.99 USD ($13.98 CAD) with a 10 percent discount at launch.

Dead Cells tells the story of a character who can never die named The Prisoner. The game features a variety of weapons, including swords, shields, whips, daggers, magic orbs, shuriken and more.

Dead Cells first launched on consoles and PC in August of 2018.

Via: Android Police

