Zelda-like RPG ‘Legend of the Skyfish 2’ launches on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is kicking it old school this week

Apr 3, 2020

7:09 PM EDT

Legend of the Skyfish 2

The latest game to come to Apple Arcade is Legend of the Skyfish 2, a new role-playing game (RPG) from Albany, New York-based developer Crescent Moon.

Taking place a century after the events of the first game, Legend of the Skyfish 2 follows the last Red Hook guardians as they fight to save civilization from a new threat.

From both an aesthetic and gameplay perspective, the game appears quite reminiscent of Nintendo’s earlier The Legend of Zelda games, featuring a tunic-clad small hero fighting with melee weapons, traversing via a grappling hook and picking up hearts and diamond-shaped currency.

However, Crescent Moon says Legend of the Skyfish has deeper RPG mechanics, such as weapon and armour crafting.

Legend of the Skyfish 2 is available exclusively via Apple Arcade on iOS, Apple TV, Mac and iPad. The game subscription service costs $5.99 CAD/month.

