Zelda-like RPG ‘Legend of the Skyfish 2’ launches on Apple Arcade

The latest game to come to Apple Arcade is Legend of the Skyfish 2, a new role-playing game (RPG) from Albany, New York-based developer Crescent Moon.
Super proud to announce our 2nd Apple Arcade game!
'Legend of the Skyfish 2' 🎣🐠by @mgaiastudio 🥳
The fishing pole is your weapon and your grappling hook!
Download it here:https://t.co/Q0cwcRi1R5
with amazing soundtrack by @SeanBeeson🎶@AppleArcade #iOS #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/HTOA9GpYyT
— Crescent Moon Games 🌙 (@CM_Games) April 3, 2020
Taking place a century after the events of the first game, Legend of the Skyfish 2 follows the last Red Hook guardians as they fight to save civilization from a new threat.
From both an aesthetic and gameplay perspective, the game appears quite reminiscent of Nintendo’s earlier The Legend of Zelda games, featuring a tunic-clad small hero fighting with melee weapons, traversing via a grappling hook and picking up hearts and diamond-shaped currency.
However, Crescent Moon says Legend of the Skyfish has deeper RPG mechanics, such as weapon and armour crafting.
Legend of the Skyfish 2 is available exclusively via Apple Arcade on iOS, Apple TV, Mac and iPad. The game subscription service costs $5.99 CAD/month.
