Toronto, Peel schools to begin e-learning on April 6 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Toronto District School Board and Peel District School Board say they are preparing to start online learning for students on April 6th amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The TDSB director said in a video message that he is still collaborating with the Ministry of Education for details about what a school day will look like online. The ministry has also yet to disclose how assessments are going to be handled.
The school board is also reaching out to students to determine who may not have access to devices or the internet.
“We believe it is important for students to feel reconnected to their teachers and, where possible, their classroom peers,” the school board noted in a news release.
The PDSB noted that there may be some difficulties at the start of the transition, but it hopes to reach and support every learner in the days ahead.
It’s working on putting together a document called: ‘A Community of Care: Peel District School Board’s Learning and Support Plan,’ which will be sent to students and families. It will include information about online learning resources, mental health support and ways to support students with special education needs.
“We are working to ensure that our use of online learning environments will not widen the divide between privileged and underserved students, and that alternate learning strategies will be available,” the school board noted in a news release.
Other school board across the province are likely making the same shift next week, as the Ministry of Education is expected to extend school closures this week.
Source: Peel District School Board, Toronto District School Board
