Here’s how to watch the iHeart Living Room Concert in Canada

If you want to give Netflix, Crave, Disney+ or Amazon Prime a rest for an hour, you can tune in and watch the iHeart Living Room Concert that is raising funds for health care workers in the frontlines of COVID-19, specifically the Canadian Red Cross.
The concert is hosted by Elton John and features Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Bille Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith
The concert will air live tonight in Canada on Much, MTV, and CP24 at 9pm EST.
If you prefer not to watch, you can also listen to an audio version of the concert through the iHeartRadio Canada app and online at iHeartRadio.ca.
In Canada, if you’d like to donate you can do so via SMS by texting “CONCERT” to 20222.
The show will also be available through Crave tomorrow.
Source: iHeartCanada
