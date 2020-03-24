On the heels of a redesign rolling out to Google Podcasts on Android, the app will make its way to iOS as well.
Google Podcasts has been available on Android for some time, and has a web version too. However, an iOS version wasn’t available until now. Engadget reports that starting March 24th, iOS users will be able to download Google Podcasts from the App Store.
Update 24/03/2020: The Engadget post has since been taken down, and there’s a good chance the iOS Podcasts app won’t launch today as originally reported.
However, at the time of writing, the App Store page — available here — wasn’t functioning. When accessed from a computer, the link presents a ‘404’ error. Further, if I tried to open it with an iPhone, the App Store said the item wasn’t available in my region. Both these issues appear to be happening for those in the U.S. as well, indicating it’s not actually a region issue and instead a timing issue.
The iOS Podcasts experience is much the same as what you’d find on Android, assuming you were lucky enough to get the redesigned Podcasts app Google rolled out over the weekend. That means Podcasts on iOS features a ‘Home’ tab with access to your regular podcasts. There is also an ‘Explore’ tab and ‘Activity’ tab that contain history, downloads and popular and trending podcasts.
If you’re an iOS user wondering why you should try Google Podcasts instead of sticking with your current podcast solution, there are a few reasons. First and foremost is cross-platform support. With the iOS app launching, Podcasts now works on virtually every device you have and syncs your podcasts and listening progress across your Google account. The other main benefit is easier integration with Google Home speakers and displays.
Of course, there are other options with cross-platform support and Google smart speaker integration — Spotify, for example. But Google Podcasts makes speaker integration just a little bit easier.
