Google drops location-sharing feature in latest Hangouts update

Google has reportedly dropped location-sharing from Hangouts which signifies that it might be shutting down the service soon.
The tech giant released the service back in 2013, and reports from last year indicated that it would be shut down in 2020.
The recent update for the app no longer includes a location sharing button, which means that users are unable to share their locations with their friends or family. It’s currently unknown why Google decided to remove such a popular feature.
Google initially said that it would shutdown the service in October 2019, but later extended the deadline to June 2020 for some enterprise users on G Suite who were not prepared to transition so quickly.
It’s important to note that Google is working on a new chat platform to rival Slack and Microsoft Teams. The new chat service is reportedly going to unify communications across multiple Google platforms, including Hangouts Chat, Hangouts Meet, Gmail and Google Drive.
Source: XDA Developers
