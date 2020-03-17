CBC Gem to host weekly ‘Movie Night in Canada’ in response to COVID-19

With the recent postponement of the NHL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBC has announced that it will host a weekly ‘Movie Night in Canada’ instead.
Every Saturday evening, Canadians can tune in via CBC on their TV or the CBC Gem streaming service. Films will begin airing back-to-back at 7pm.
Here is the schedule for Movie Night in Canada going forward:
Saturday, March 21st
7pm — Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story (2013 drama)
9pm — Goalie (2018 drama)
Saturday, March 28th
7pm — Hyena Road (2015 drama)
9:30pm — The Right Kind of Wrong (Jeremiah Chechik)
Saturday, April 4th
7pm — Race (2016 drama)
10pm — Across the Line (2015 drama)
Saturday, April 11th
7pm — Hector and the Search for Happiness (2014 comedy)
9:30pm — Dr. Cabbie (2014 comedy)
CBC Gem is available on the web, Android and iOS, tvOS, Android TV and Fire TV. Streaming is available for free (with ads) or for $4.99 CAD/month for an ad-free viewing experience.
