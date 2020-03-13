Samsung patent application shows gamepad the company already sells

Several publications are writing about a Samsung patent for a new wireless gamepad that would work with Galaxy smartphones. However, it looks like the South Korean company got the jump on them, because the gamepad is already on sale.
LetsGoDigital first covered the patent, which shows illustrations of this same wireless gamepad available on Samsung’s U.K. website. Further, the gamepad is also available on Amazon in both the U.S. and Canada, although it’s out of stock and not sold by Samsung on either site.
SamMobile spotted the gamepad, dubbed ‘Glap,’ on these sites and notes that Samsung quietly launched the gamepad alongside the Galaxy Note 10.
The gamepad is designed to slide open so it can accommodate devices of many sizes. Further, it connects to devices via Bluetooth 4.1 and has a 340mAh, which should offer up to 10 hours of playtime.
SamMobile notes that the gamepad doesn’t have internal speakers, but is designed to amplify sound from your phone.
At the time of writing, Amazon Canada did not list a price for the Glap gamepad, and it’s listed as “currently unavailable.” On Samsung’s U.K. website, the price is £79.00 (about $135.37 CAD). It’s not clear if or when the Glap will be available again.
Source: SamMobile
Comments