News

YouTube to ease restrictions on videos related to the coronavirus

The company faced backlash when it demonetized videos related to COVID-19

Mar 11, 2020

2:43 PM EDT

YouTube says that it is going to ease some of the restrictions it has placed on videos related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The platform notified creators a few weeks ago that any video that was related to virus would be demonetized. This means that creators would not be able to make any money off of advertising.

YouTube said that this was because the virus was considered a sensitive topic. However, after receiving backlash from the creator community, YouTube says it recognizes that it isn’t an ideal rule because some popular creators like Philip DeFranco cover news topics in their videos.

The CEO of the platform, Susan Wojcicki, has noted that the policy wouldn’t work for the virus outbreak, and that it only works for other situations like natural disasters.

“In the days ahead, we will enable ads for content discussing the coronavirus on a limited number of channels, including creators who accurately self-certify and a range of news partners,” Wojcicki said in a statement. “We’re preparing our policies and enforcement processes to expand monetization to more creators and news organizations in the coming weeks.”

Wojcicki also noted that YouTube is continuing to work to fight the spread of misinformation regarding the virus on the platform.

Source: YouTube Via: The Verge 

