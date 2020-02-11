PREVIOUS|
News

Leaker reveals marketing posters for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip

Blass has done it again

Feb 11, 2020

12:00 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung must hate Evan Blass.

Several hours before the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip, Blass has revealed the official marketing for the upcoming foldable.

The marketing officially reveals that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with a Dynamic AMOLED display. Additionally, the phone will be able to fold at 90-degrees to take pictures and to video chat with friends.

The device sports a small 3,300mAh battery and comes in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple. Moreover, you’ll see notifications on a small 1.05-inch screen and will be able to tap the notification to go the app on your handset automatically.

Source: Evan Blass.

Related Articles

News

Jan 30, 2020

12:02 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to sport purple colour and 1.05-inch outer display

News

Feb 9, 2020

9:01 PM EST

Samsung shows off Galaxy Z Flip in 30-second commercial during Oscars 2020

Resources

Feb 11, 2020

7:04 AM EST

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 reveal in Canada

Comments