Leaker reveals marketing posters for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung must hate Evan Blass.
Several hours before the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z Flip, Blass has revealed the official marketing for the upcoming foldable.
The marketing officially reveals that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display with a Dynamic AMOLED display. Additionally, the phone will be able to fold at 90-degrees to take pictures and to video chat with friends.
The device sports a small 3,300mAh battery and comes in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple. Moreover, you’ll see notifications on a small 1.05-inch screen and will be able to tap the notification to go the app on your handset automatically.
Source: Evan Blass.
